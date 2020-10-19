SCS is Top 5 district in state

LAURINBURG — For the first time in district history, Scotland County Schools has ranked in the top five in the state for the percentage of CTE credentials earned.

Each year the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction releases credential data for CTE programs in the state and this year SCS ranked No. 4 out of 115 districts with a percentage of 199%.

“The numbers are based on how many students are enrolled in the CTE program,” said Scotland County Schools CTE Coordinator Jonathan McRae. “And that number means that we had on average each student receiving two career-ready credentials.”

McRae added last year the district was just below making the top 10 schools with a percentage of 174%.

“I’m really proud of the staff for pushing forward with this,” McRae said. “But I’m extremely proud of our students. I think it really shows how much they dedicated they are because they received these credentials when we weren’t in the school building and some even received theirs after the school year was over.”

The district has a goal that when each student graduates they’re either enrolled, employed, or enlisted and that having each student receiving these credentials helps in pushing them forward in their careers.

“It shows that our students are preparing to go into the workforce in the career they’ve chosen,” McRae said. “Which is a good thing for Laurinburg and Scotland County.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.