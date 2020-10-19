Future of East Laurinburg seems up in the air

EAST LAURINBURG — The town of East Laurinburg is on the precipice of making history and, more than likely, not the good kind.

The town now has until Nov. 10 to either provide audits from the past four years or possibly be taken over by the county. There could also be the option of the town giving up its charter.

“The county provides East Laurinburg with police protection by the sheriff’s department,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County, “and I assume we also do their building inspections since building inspections are required by the state for all municipalities to provide.

“This would not change at all if they were no longer a town,” added Robinson. “Since the town is not an entity of the county we don’t provide any other services for them.”

According to Robinson, towns are units of the state and if the state took over the financial dealings of the town, the state would control all financial functions.

“It seems they have a number of issues, one of those is they have not provided a financial audit to the Local Government Commission in four years and those are required of local government agencies every year,” said Robinson.

“The LGC has taken over five other times since the 1930s,” added Robinson, “the town of Princeville twice.”

The city of Laurinburg owns the water and wastewater infrastructure in East Laurinburg.

“Their residents are billed the ‘out of city’ rate so nothing would change if the town does not renew its charter,” said Charles Nichols, Laurinburg city manager. “We also handle their solid waste collections.”

Contact with the town of East Laurinburg was unsuccessful at the time of the article. It is unsure what other changes, if any, the town will encounter if the charter is given up.

