Teenager drowns while swimming at rock quarry

JACKSONVILLE, (AP) — A teenager in North Carolina drowned last weekend while swimming in a rock quarry, a sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call on Saturday regarding a swimmer in distress, news outlets reported Monday. The deputies say two people took them to the area where Victor Douglass Morgan, 17, was last seen.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies and volunteer firefighters jumped into the water in search of Morgan, whose body was found submerged about 25 to 40 feet from the quarry’s edge. The sheriff’s office said first responders performed life-saving procedures before taking him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said Morgan was trying to swim across the quarry at the time of the incident.