Early votingnumbersare strong

LAURINBURG — Nearly 3,000 registered voters cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election over the first four days of One-Stop Early Voting in Scotland County.

According to numbers provided by Dell Parker, executive director of the local Board of Elections, voting was strong from the first day.

The numbers from the first four days were …

— Thursday — 1,114

— Friday — 1,034

— Saturday — 366

— Sunday — 295

— Total: 2,809

Early voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., as well as Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and closed Sunday. During the third and final week, the hours of Monday through Friday will remain the same and Saturday will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Early voting is being held at 231 E. Cronly St. in the Annex conference room.

