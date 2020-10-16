Fall Festival will be Oct. 31 in downtown Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Those looking to get into the fall spirit will have an opportunity to do so on Halloween.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, a Fall Festival will be held in downtown Laurinburg on Main Street. The Downtown Advisory Committee, a group of volunteers focused on growing and promoting Laurinburg’s downtown district, will be sponsoring the festival.

Many downtown retailers will be participating in a “sale-a-thon,” having discounted merchandise on display for the festival. Along with the “sale-a-thon” there will also be a farmer’s market with local produce, honey, jams and much more from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Craft vendors will also be downtown until 1 p.m.

Children are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes to come and grab candy from participating retailers. The Arts Council of Scotland County will be providing arts and crafts supplies to help children make crafts in front of the Arts Center throughout the day, along with street musicians and storytelling.

Terry Gallman, owner of Terry’s Boutique, said she is excited to be participating in the festival.

“There has been a significant drop in traffic in retail businesses during the pandemic,” Gallman said. “This festival is a way to encourage citizens to visit small, local businesses that are easily kept clean and practice social distancing.”

A Church Pie Bake-Off will also be held during the festival. The Pie Bake-Off requires registration prior to submitting your pies and must be completed by Oct. 28. To register, participants may visit downtown Laurinburg’s website, as well as picking up a registration form and rules at ‘Tis The Season on Main Street. Pies may be dropped off on Main St. between 10 and 11 a.m., after which judging will begin at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m., winners of the Pie Bake-Off will be announced.

Cory Hughes, executive director of Scotland County’s Tourism Development Authority, said that more than a dozen vendors have signed up to participate in the festival.

“We at the Downtown Advisory Committee are always interested in promoting folks to “buy local”, so getting people downtown to shop should help the community,” Hughes said. “We hope to make the Fall Festival an annual event.”

COVID-19 restrictions are not going to slow down the festival, however, all who attend are asked to wear masks and comply with social distancing regulations. Masks will be available to those who do not have one, and hand sanitizer will be available many places downtown.

“It should be a good, fun day on Main Street,” said Hughes.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.