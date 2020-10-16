Family displaced by early-morning blaze

A space heater is thought to be the cause of the fire

LAURINBURG — Shortly before the crack of dawn on Thursday, fire trucks rushed to the scene of a house fire on Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene, they were met with smoke and flames coming from the residence.

“The residence was a total loss,” said Jordan McQueen, chief of Laurinburg Fire Department. “The cause of the fire looked to be from a space heater.”

Alexandria Goins, a young mother, was in the home with one of her children at the time of the fire. She said the family lost everything.

“Ms. Goins was home with her 3-month-old son at the time,” said Barbara Hall, Red Cross DAT coordinator for Scotland County. “She also has a 5-year old daughter who was not home at the time.”

The American Red Cross has helped Goins with temporary relief, but the assistance it can provide will only last a short time.

“I really wish I could do more for them,” said Hall. “There just isn’t a way for Red Cross to do more. We do have some great partnerships, such as United Way, that will help disaster victims as well, but this family is going to need so much more starting over.

“The Salvation Army also can help in some situations and we have several mom and pop type thrift stores that pitch in as well,” added Hall. “I also would like to say that we have a great working relationship with the Laurinburg Fire Department. They are really good about getting up with us quickly so we can help these families.”

The family is in need of clothing, shoes and other everyday items that were lost in the fire.

“Right now one of the big items I am trying to get is a car seat for my son,” said Goins. “I am trying to get everything together and figure out where to start.”

To contact Goins and offer help, residents can call 1-843-439-3816. Her daughter wears clothing size 7/8 and her son is size 3 to 6 months.

