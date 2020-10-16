Six detention center inmates, one employee test positive for COVID-19

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey announced Friday morning that the county’s detention center has recently seen six positive COVID-19 tests and one employee at the Sheriff’s Office has also tested positive.

“Currently, they all are doing well,” Kersey said. “They are being monitored by our facility nurse and staff.”

According to Rebecca Riggs, administrative assistant to Kersey, the six inmates have been isolated.

“… however, we are anticipating others to become positive as time progresses,” she added. “It appears these cases are due to new inmates coming into our Detention Center.

“Even though we isolate new inmates for a period of time, eventually they are moved into the population after showing no signs or symptoms of COVID,” Riggs said.

An email Friday morning from the Sheriff’s Office stated there was one employee who tested positive, but that test is considered unrelated to the inmates who tested positive.

“The entire Detective Division was rapid-tested on Tuesday and all were negative,” Riggs said. “Also Tuesday morning, we had maintenance to fog our entire office.”

On Thursday, all of the Sheriff’s Office detention employees were rapid-tested and all came back negative.

“At this time, there is no reason for the public or family members who have family who are incarcerated at this time (to be concerned),” Riggs added. “ Everyone who is showing signs or symptoms are being treated/tested by our detention medical staff.”

