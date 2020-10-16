United Way receives $5,000 donation from Robeson Road Runners

LUMBERTON — United Way of Robeson County recently received a $5,000 donation from Robeson Road Runners to support its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The fund in response to the pandemic has assisted more than 10,000 individuals by providing food boxes, personal protective equipment, rent and utility assistance, and school supplies for virtual learners.

“Robeson Road Runners are proud to support United Way’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund because of their exemplary use of financial resources to support the entire county. We would like to thank all those that support Rumba on the Lumber because without each of you this donation wouldn’t be possible. Stay safe and God bless,” said Owen Thomas, Robeson Road Runners president.

Robeson Road Runners is a group of runners, walkers, cyclists, triathletes and individuals concerned about the betterment of our community. Located in Robeson County, the Road Runners work to bring awareness to the idea that fitness can be fun and should be enjoyed by the entire family.

United Way has raised more than $34,000 to help Robeson County nonprofits, religious organizations, and government entities combat COVID-19. Recent awards to St. Pauls Police Department and Robeson County Humane Society will help families utilizing a toy and food drive for the upcoming holiday season and provide pet food for families struggling from the economic impact of COVID-19.