Folks flock to BOE for early voting on Day 1

LAURINBURG — The line at One-Stop Early Voting here was wrapped around the Scotland County Annex building on Thursday morning, starting off the in-person voting season with a wait.

The doors opened at 8 a.m. and, by 8:30, the crowd was already flooding the parking lot. Several residents came prepared, bringing folding chairs so they would not have to stand while waiting in the long lines.

Marvin Hutchison of Laurel Hill chose to stand during his wait and socialized with others waiting along with him.

“I’m voting for Trump,” offered Hutchinson, “not that you can’t tell by my mask.”

Displayed on his mask were the words, “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president.”

According to The Associated Press, early voters all across the state were seeing long lines at polling stations.

At a polling site in South Charlotte, about 100 people were lined up early Thursday morning, many of whom arrived before it opened its doors. The line was moving briskly and several said they were able to vote in an hour or less, according to the AP.

To the east, in Durham County, a local government tracking tool measured the average wait time at about an hour across 14 polling places in the Democratic-leaning area. At least one place reported a wait time twice that long.

At a library branch in south Durham, a line of hundreds of people stretched more than one-third of a mile. The diverse group in the slow-moving line seemed upbeat and nearly all were wearing masks, according to the AP.

In-person early voting opened Thursday and will last through Oct. 31.

“Photo identification is not required for voting,” said Dell Parker, BOE director. “However those still needing to register to vote need to provide some form of identification with their current address.”

“This does not have to be a photo ID — they can use a utility bill, cell phone bill, or other types of official mail, as long as it shows their address.”

Early voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 a.m., as well as this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The hours next week will be the same with the exception of being open Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and closed Sunday.

During the third and final week, the hours of Monday through Friday will remain the same and Saturday will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Early voting is being held at 231 E. Cronly St. in the Annex conference room.

