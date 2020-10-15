Board of Ed gets update on COVID-19 numbers

“The Health Department, when they share this data with me, they don’t break it down by school or where it’s coming from, it’s children under the age of 18 … there have been a total of 109 school-age children that have tested positive, but that number is since March.” — Jamie Synan

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education got an update on the COVID-19 numbers in the county this week.

Executive Director of Student Support Services Jamie Synan gave the presentation to the board with information from the health department.

“This is Scotland County case data by specific areas,” Synan said. “So there are 47 at the correctional center — yes, that has gone down as well —, school-age children is 27, community spread is 130. Total active cases is 204 and that was shared with me (Monday) morning.”

Synan added the number of school-aged children has gone up since the last time she had given the board the numbers.

“It includes all children under the age of 18,” Synan said. “The Health Department, when they share this data with me, they don’t break it down by school or where it’s coming from, it’s children under the age of 18 … there have been a total of 109 school-age children that have tested positive, but that number is since March.”

Synan also shared the number of staff that have had the virus.

“We did have two additional positive cases,” Synan said. “One was at Spring Hill and one was at Laurel Hill, so that brings our current positive cases up to 10 that we have right now.”

She added when the staff call in, there is a list of questions they have to answer to see how if others in the school need quarantine, and the number has gone down since staff is becoming more adept at wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“We still have one student from Scotland Early College that is positive,” Synan said. “We don’t have all the student numbers here because kids aren’t in the building so they’re not being recorded … the only reason we’re getting number for Scotland Early College and for Scotland High School is that those are the students who might be taking RCC classes and so because they’re in the building we’ve gotten that information.”

