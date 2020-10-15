Man accused of fatally shooting his mother

TAYLORSVILLE — A North Carolina man has been accused of fatally shooting his mother during a domestic dispute.

The victim was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at a residence in Taylorsville, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. She died before she arrived at a hospital.

Deputies who received information that the suspect had left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle started pursuing him. A chase ensued but Christopher Lee Brown, 36, was later arrested after his car came to a stop, the release said.

Authorities said he had a gun in his possession when he was arrested.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.