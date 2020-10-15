Barbecue sandwich giveaway

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Rep. Garland Pierce hosted a BBQ sandwich drive-thru giveaway Wednesday. The event started at 5 p.m. and cars were already lined up time it began. 300 sandwiches were made in anticipation of the crowd. “We didn’t have a single sandwich left,” said Pierce.

Commissioner Whit Gibson was also at the BBQ event speaking with residents as they drove through.

Jerry Campbell was one of the helpers handing out sandwiches and drinks to residents driving through the line.