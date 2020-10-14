Wanted felon arrested during traffic stop

Williams

LAURINBURG — Two Scotland County men have been arrested on numerous felony charges after police officers made a traffic stop on Tuesday. One of those men was wanted for a recent shooting within the city.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, at 2 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling on South Main Street. Officers stopped the vehicle because they knew the owner was 31-year-old Jawarren Bethea of Cotton Lane in Gibson and the police department had warrants out for his arrest.

Also in the vehicle was 20-year-old Knowledge Williams of Marston Road in Laurel Hill.

“Jawarren Bethea had outstanding arrest warrants for discharging a weapon into occupied property, injury to personal property, discharging a firearm in the city, going armed to the terror of the people and injury to real property as well as possession of a firearm by a felon,” White said. “A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in two Ruger 9mm handguns being located as well as drug paraphernalia.”

Both Bethea and Williams were taken into custody.

The warrants for Bethea were in connection to the shooting at Scottish Winds Apartments on Sept. 29, where three teenagers were arrested at the time after leading officers on a car chase.

Bethea, along with the previous arrest warrants, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony alteration of a serial number for a firearm, felony carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

Williams was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and given a $5,000 bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]