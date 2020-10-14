Hot spots remain in high demand

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education on Monday got an update about the technology that has been ordered for the school system.

From the technology department Eric Locklear, who was filling in for Director of Technology Rick DeLaunay, gave an update on the hot spots that have been ordered for the district.

“We received 100 hot spots,” Locklear said. “Since Wednesday we have been calling parents and students to come in and receive those.”

The district is still waiting on 350 more hot spots that will be coming from the state, but there is still a need for about 520 more.

“I don’t want us to wait until we run out of what we have and have to go back and order,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “Just to make sure that we have a small surplus if we can make sure that happens.

It was also mentioned that Scotland County Memorial Library has hot spots for parents to check out for their students as well, which are free of charge.

More on Swivl

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams gave the board an update on the Swivl devices that were ordered several months back. The Swivl can move 360 degrees, holds an iPad and has a microphone the instructor would wear around their neck that includes a tracker for the Swivl to move with them, which allows them to give students a better virtual learning experience.

“Mr. (Kevin) Combs order 280 Swivls and to date, they are still not here,” Williams said. “He was finally able to get them to say that part of our order will be delivered on Oct. 14. At that date, we should get at least 100 of the 280 Swivls in.”

Williams continued that a schedule has been put in place to make sure each school gets a portion of the Swivls when they come in.

“The next portion of Swivls will not be in until the latter part of November,” Williams said. “We asked why it was taking so long to get them and they said that it’s with so many schools using Swivls and as they get them in they are shipping them out.”

Teachers have had two different trainings on the devices but also will have access to a self-training guide to refresh themselves on how to operate the Swivls.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.