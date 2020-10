JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Chloe McCusker, 8, was happy to meet U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) at Domino’s pizza in Laurinburg on Tuesday. She was accompanied by her grandmother, Pamela O’Neal, and her two younger siblings, Kimberly, 3, and Luke, 7. Domino’s hosted the meet and greet session and provided pizza and brownies for those in attendance.