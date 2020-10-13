Scotland Health is working to enhance literacy in the community

LAURINBURG — Literacy is a skill that begins at birth and is a skill that lasts a lifetime. Literacy affects how people care for themselves, their family, and their community. In an effort to raise awareness of health literacy and quality health resources in the community, Scotland Health, the Scotland Memorial Foundation, OrthoCarolina, UNC Pembroke, and Smart Start have partnered to educate residents about reliable health information.

According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (2020), there is a connection between literacy and health. Poor literacy can lead to barriers such as health knowledge access to care, inappropriate medication usage, and seeking prevention services.

In North Carolina, the high school graduation rate is 86% with 67% of North Carolinians attending college. In Scotland County, the graduation rate is 87% but only 50% of residents reported any college education. Robeson County reports similar numbers with 86% graduating high school and 47% attending college.

In South Carolina, the high school graduation rate is 84% with 62% reporting some college. Marlboro County also reported a graduation rate of 84%, but only 38% attended college.

To help enhance literacy in the community, Scotland Health has started the Live, Love, Literacy: Community Health Literacy Campaign and is currently participating in the following programs and activities:

— The Women Service’s Department provides mothers a bag that contains information on their child’s development, information on the importance of positively stimulating the newborn brain, and a book to encourage reading from birth. Over 200 bags have been provided to new mothers so far.

— Scotland Health and UNC Pembroke Nursing has partnered with Smart Start to provide children with age-appropriate books.

— Scotland Health, the Scotland Memorial Foundation, and OrthoCarolina provided funds to create a play space used by Scotland County Smart Start for children ages 1-8 that stimulates learning, enhances development, and promotes exploration. That interactive play area includes a waiting room, various health care stations, and a mini operating room.

— A company-wide book drive is currently underway. Scotland Health employees are being encouraged to donate books for all ages that will be distributed throughout the community. Anyone in the community can donate books as well by calling 910-291-7551 to schedule a drop-off time. All donated items should be sanitized with disinfectant prior to drop-off.

— Scotland Health employees are also being encouraged to participate in the Scotland County Parks and Rec Letters of Love Program. This effort will provide mental stimulation to residents of local nursing homes as they read letters written by the staff that reflect a positive message.

For information on Scotland Health’s activities to support literacy or to find ways that you can participate, please visit scotlandhealth.org.

Dean Cranford III is the multimedia marketing specialist for the Scotland Health Care System marketing team.