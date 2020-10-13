Early voting to start on Thursday

LAURINBURG — After weeks of voting by mail, registered voters will be able to vote in person starting Thursday.

“Early voting will take place at 231 E. Cronly St. in the annex conference room,” said Dell Parker, director of the Scotland County Board of Elections. “Residents can come vote Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and the Saturday before the election 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.”

Residents who have not had the opportunity to register to vote can do so during the Early Voting period.

“Those still needing to register need to bring a form of identification with their current address,” said Parker. “This does not have to be a photo ID — they can use a utility bill, cell phone bill, or other types of official mail, as long as it shows their address.”

Precautions will be taken to help reduce the spread of the COVID virus during in-person voting.

“Workers will have masks and face shields,” said Parker. “They will also be wearing gloves. The polling stations are spaced the appropriate six feet apart as per CDC guidelines as well.”

Residents attending Early Voting should remember that casting a ballot is different for everyone this year and there may be wait times. Parker said it is important to remember to take safety precautions while waiting as well.

“We ask all residents coming out for early voting to be patient with us,” said Parker. “We will not have as many workers due to the occupancy limitations. There may be lines at times, but we will get to you.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]