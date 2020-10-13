BOE REVERSES ITSELF

LAURINBURG — Two Scotland County Board of Education members changed their stance on moving forward with hybrid learning Monday with a vote that will keep students remote for the second nine-weeks.

The 5-2 vote saw Herman Tyson and Carolyn Banks voting in favor of remaining fully remote when. just two weeks ago. they had voted in favor of moving forward with the hybrid plan. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, Raymond Hyatt and Summer Woodside all voted no for a second time while Jeff Byrd and Rick Singletary voted in favor of the hybrid plan again.

It was Gibson who asked the board to reconsider the decision after getting many emails from staff members who were worried about bringing the students back to school.

“I think we owe it to our staff to have this conversation,” Gibson said. “A lot of staff feel like they have been bullied to return along with administrators but they won’t say it … I shared my concern at the last board meeting and it has not changed. I feel it’s very irresponsible of us as a board to go into a hybrid model now when our numbers are worse than before.”

The hybrid learning model would have had 50% of students back in the building and would be set up in A and B days with A students going Monday and Tuesday and B students going Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being fully remote for all students.

“I really feel like we didn’t have the information that we needed when we made that decision,” Banks said. “I would have liked to have a lot more information, like what I have now. We may have made a move ahead a little too soon but my thoughts at that time were what are we going to do for Scotland County students.

My major concern was the students and unconsciously I did not think about the fact that we do have staff members who have concerns also,” Banks continued. “We’re talking about a life or death situation here.”

Tyson commended the staff for reaching out to the board members with their concerns but added why he was changing his vote.

“Most of us are speaking from what we read and what we hear,” Tyson said. “I was a victim of COVID. So I personally know what happens and the effects of COVID. For 31 days I sat there not knowing if I was going to make it through … I was spared, the Lord kept me here for a reason and this could be the reason. I just feel personally that we’re not ready.”

On the side of wanting students back in the building, Byrd felt like by keeping them virtual it was doing students a disservice.

“It’s important for our kids to learn,” Byrd said. “Kids are just failing. They don’t get up and get on computers. They don’t understand classwork, they have connection issues. School is essential, I mean that is the way kids will get out of poverty … for them not to have access to an education that will provide the opportunity in an area as impoverished as ours is a disservice to the kids.”

Byrd added the board had just voted to continue moving forward with athletics so as a board they just put athletics over academics.

The board also voted to have SEarCH return to remote learning as the school had begun the hybrid learning on Monday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.