Forumattractsseven

LAURINBURG — Seven local candidates partook in the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance’s virtual candidate forum on Sunday.

Participating candidates included U.S. House 9th District challenger Cynthia Wallace, District 48 House incumbent Garland Pierce, County Commissioner incumbent Whit Gibson and several candidates for the Scotland County Board of Education including incumbent Carolyn Banks, challenger Gary Mauk, challenger Tony Spaulding and incumbent Rick Singletary.

“Helen Probst Mills did tell us she was going to come but due to the weather she was unable to attend,” said the Rev. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, Ministerial Alliance president. “We did not hear back from any of the other candidates.”

Overall, Gibson said the event went very well and there were about 50 to 60 people who watched from the comfort of their homes.

“Virtual has its hiccups but a lot of people prefer it,” Gibson said. “They’re able to watch from the comfort of their own home and are able to do other things while they watch. So it really helps get people who wouldn’t normally come out to give them the opportunity to watch.”

Gibson added the idea of this forum is to give Scotland County residents a better idea of who they are voting for.

“We just want to make sure everyone is informed and as educated as possible before they vote,” Gibson said. “We just want to get the word out and make sure that everyone does vote.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.