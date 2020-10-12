Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had forced entry through their front door and stole a 50-inch TV valued at $400.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Railroad Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons stole a pistol valued at $300 from them.

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Sunday that a black male with his face covered pried open the register at the jewelry department and took $451.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a window at the residence had been busted due to gunfire.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle that occurred Sunday on South Caledonia Road. The driver of the vehicle was a Laurinburg resident and they did not sustain any injuries.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Joy Berry, 53, of Azalea Drive was arrested Friday for felony possession of meth. She was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Johnisha Davis, 28, of Trad Street was arrested Friday for assault on a government official. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Wendy Smith, 36, of Jackson Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $300 bob.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 34, of Bizzell Street was arrested Saturday for trespassing, larceny and injury to personal property warrants. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jerry Gibson, 49, of Loch Lomond Drive was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Richard Harrington, 38, of Melton Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Richmond County. He was given a $2,428 bond.

LAURINBURG — Willie Sloan, 25, of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for assault on a child under 12 and probation violation. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Bridgette Dockery, 28, of West Boulevard was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Robeson County Court. She was given a $500 bond.