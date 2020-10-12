ROCKINGHAM — You may not recognize the Episcopal Church of the Messiah on North Lawrence Street in Rockingham if you visit it these days.

The overgrown vegetation that members have grown accustomed to over the previous 20 years has been almost entirely cut back by a group of volunteers who took up the project about four or five weeks ago. Trees had grown tall enough to sit on the roof of the church, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and a family of racoons recently moved in.

Ken Bostick, who is a Presbyterian but has attended the Church of the Messiah for Christmas and at other times since he was a child, said he and other parishioners had the same idea of cleaning up the church’s visage a bit. They inquired about estimates with Jamie Bowman, and the next day there was a group whacking away at the dense shrubbery, briars and weeds covering up the otherwise beautiful church.

“Everybody in town seems to love that church,” Bostick said.

On why he and the other volunteers took this up, Bostick said, “I think it was looking around at a community that you love and seeing things you could improve.”

Shirley Quattlebaum, a member of the Church of the Messiah, said the church, which shares a block with the First Baptist Church, was looking “real bad” and that something had to be done. There have been three volunteers at the church each of the days it’s been worked on (they can only work on it once per week), and others have come and gone on other days.

“It’s really put a lot of light into the church,” Quattlebaum said. “It’s going to look very nice when we get done.

“It’s been a real project.”

The overgrowth was covering the windows, and included poison oak and other difficult obstacles. Of note, Bostick is encouraged that the cross-shaped columbarium, a gold-trimmed set of drawers that hold human ashes that takes center-stage in the church’s courtyard, is now more visible.

“It means a lot,” Quattlebaum said. “We’ve had people stop by and look in amazement. The Baptist church is glad we’re doing it … People in the county have been very awed by it.”

