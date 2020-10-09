Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had forced entry through their front door. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into the residence by forcing entry through the front door. Nothing was reported to be missing.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Midland Way reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $150 damage to the residence by busting a window.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of McCallum Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had shot into their residence. Two adults and two children were inside the residence at the time, but no one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons shot at the residence. Inside the residence were two adults and four children, but no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Henry Hunt, 56, of Wooster Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Latrelle Sloan, 46, of East Vance Street was arrested Wednesday for probation violation. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Deneka Parker, 33, of Hunter Drive was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Heather Tucker, 33, of Laurel Hill was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Robeson County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Sheronda Shaw, 42, of Chestnut Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $5,000 bond.