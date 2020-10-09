Fall Litter Sweep begins on Monday

LAURINBURG — It’s that time of year again when residents are able to help clean up the community and have a little friendly competition at the same time.

The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Fall Litter Sweep, starting Monday.

“We had really good participation during our Spring Litter Sweep,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber. “It occurred during the beginning of the pandemic before we knew a lot about the COVID virus. It offered a good way for residents to get out, make a difference and enjoy the outdoors.

“We would love to see this type of participation again,” continued English. “It is just a great way for residents to enjoy the fall weather. We encourage everyone to go outside and enjoy this time of year and enjoy the fresh air while helping clean the litter in the county.”

Orange bags, gloves and vests are available at the Chamber of Commerce, located on Atkinson Street.

“Residents can contact the Chamber at 910-276-7420 for registration and supplies,” said English.

After the litter is collected it can be taken to either of the county recycling centers to be weighed and dumped.

“Recycling centers are open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m,” said English.

The last day of the litter sweep will be Oct. 17.

The Chamber of Commerce is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 until 4 p.m.

