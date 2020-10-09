Pierce endorsed by NC Association of Educators

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Association of Educators is once again endorsing Rep. Garland Pierce for the District 48 House seat in the N.C. General Assembly. Pierce would continue to represent citizens in Scotland and Hoke counties.

Pierce has served eight terms in the General Assembly. Currently the House Democratic Whip, he is member of the following legislative committees: Appropriations, Appropriations/Justice and Public Safety, Commerce, Health, Homeland Security/Military and Veteran Affairs, House Select Committee on COVID-19, House Select Committee on Disaster Relief, House Select Committee on School Safety, and Insurance.

A long-time advocate for public education and public schools, Pierce is a member for No Child Left Behind/Closing the Achievement Gap with the N.C. NAACP. He is a strong supporter of the community, volunteering often with Hospice of Scotland County and the Scotland County HIV/AIDS Coalition.

He has served in the ministry for more than 30 years and is the pastor of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

“Representative Garland Pierce works tirelessly for his constituents,” said Diane Mitchell, president of the Hoke County Association of Educators. “He is dedicated and committed to serving and improving conditions for the citizens of North Carolina.”

NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees, and represents active, retired, and student members.