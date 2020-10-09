Operation Christmas Child will deliver shoeboxes

Every year since 1995, less fortunate children around the world have been sent gift-filled shoeboxes for Christmas. This project, Operation Christmas Child, is offering Scotland County residents an opportunity to create these boxes and have them sent to a child in need.

Along with the gift-filled shoeboxes, Operation Christmas Child hopes to share gospel opportunities.

According to Robin Heffelbower, administrative support team member for Operation Christmas Child in the Western Sandhills, there were 9,897 shoeboxes and gospel opportunities collected in 2019.

“Operation Christmas Child is a way to share the love of Jesus and His precious gift with a child through a simple gift prepared in a shoebox,” Heffelbower said. “Most of these children have never received a gift before and their excitement cannot be contained.”

Those who participate may select an age range and gender for the child who will receive them. These boxes may be packed with items such as fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Operation Christmas Child requests that food items, liquids and war-related items not be included in these boxes.

Those who want to add a personal touch to their boxes may also include a note of encouragement or a postcard. For gift suggestions and other resources, participants may visit the Samaritans Purse website under Operation Christmas Child. A suggested donation of $5 will cover project costs and shipping.

Once participants have filled their boxes, they may bring them to Spring Hill Baptist Church in Wagram. National Collection Week begins Nov. 16 and ends Nov. 23. This schedule will ensure that the shoeboxes are collected in a timely manner and that the gifts will be shipped to their destinations by Christmas.

“The biggest challenge in our area is getting the word out that the shoebox gifts are needed and how to go about joining in the program,” Heffelbower said. “You can pair up with your friends and make it fun. If you cannot afford the shipping fee, go ahead and make the gift and the team will assure that it gets where it is needed.”

Participants may also choose to send a pre-packed shoebox or create a personalized shoebox online for $20, which includes the cost of shipping. This option may be convenient for those who do not have the time or resources available to create their boxes from home.

“I packed shoeboxes for years, but it wasn’t until I became a volunteer that I realized why each shoebox becomes a gospel opportunity,” Heffelbower explained. “My favorite part of Operation Christmas Child is seeing the children’s reactions through videos and letters. They are so full of joy, happiness and gratitude just to receive this simple gift of Jesus Christ’s love. They really get the idea when someone that they don’t know sends them this gift of love.”

For information, Heffelbower may be reached by phone at 910-977-2843.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.