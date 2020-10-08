Bluegrass music on tap this weekend

LAUREL HILL — Residents looking for fun entertainment, not costing an arm and a leg this weekend need look no further.

“Come out this Saturday and celebrate with us for Bluegrass Appreciation Day,” said Bo Frizzell. “Admission is free and it is going to be a great time.”

The event is being held at the corner of Marston and McFarland roads in Laurel Hill.

“We have a 100-acre area for free camping also,” said Frizzell. “Social distancing and masks will be required, no exceptions. We have plenty of room to accommodate the crowd.

“We also have several tents set up and I know a lot of people will bring their own chairs,” added Frizzell.

There will be an open mic night Friday night starting at 6 p.m.

“Those wishing to play don’t have to sign up, they can just get up and play,” said Frizzell. “Then, we will have a great day of bluegrass starting at noon on Saturday.”

Sideline, a well-known bluegrass band will take the stage at 5 p.m. The band is a recipient of an IBMA award for its song, “Thunder Dan.”

On the band’s website, it is described as a pedigreed six-piece powerhouse whose style has set the pace in Bluegrass for over two decades.

Jerry’s Deli and Grill will also be on-site and will be catering this event starting at noon on Saturday.

“The food is free as well,” said Frizzell. “We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the music. Hope to see you all there.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.