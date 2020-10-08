Hammond Parkwill get a facelift

LAURINBURG — Hammond Park will be seeing some upgrades in the next few weeks.

The upgrades to the park are part of Scotland County Parks and Recreation’s five-year plan to improve parks around the county. According to Director Bryan Graham, at Hammond Park, there will be a new restroom facility and shelter along with adult exercise equipment and a youth fitness course.

Graham added a pergola was built by Jennings Dean for an Eagle Scout project.

“This has been a $140,000 project,” Graham said. “About $85,000 of that has come from grants, and we’re very thankful for the Scotland Memorial Foundation who gave us $40,000 for this project. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

The goal for the park is to be able to create more programs for parks and recreation.

“We want to have some more programs out there like a walking club and having some movie nights out there as well,” Graham said. “The city has been instrumental with everything as well they’ve just enhanced the lighting at the park as well.”

Graham added there will be a “community build” coming up for the park to put in the exercise equipment on Oct. 17.

“We’ll be having some volunteers including some firefighters, the Scotland High School football and softball team out there,” Graham said. “We are still looking for some volunteers to come out and help us. We’ll have projects from putting the equipment together to helping pass out water.”

Those who want to volunteer are asked to contact parks and recreation beforehand to make sure there is enough protective equipment for everyone.

“We are asking everyone to wear a mask,” Graham said. “We will be outside but there will be a lot of volunteers so we’re asking to wear masks so that everyone can stay safe.”

The work will begin around 9 a.m. and will go until the project is complete, which Graham expects to be sometime around lunch.

For information contact Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585.

Halloween activities

Scotland County Parks and Recreation is holding a virtual costume and Pumpkin Carving contest during the month of October.

Both contests have three age groups, including pre-teen for ages 12 and under, teens for 13 to 19-year-olds and adults at 20-plus.

Each age division will have a first-, second- and third-place winner with prizes for each, though the exact prizes are being kept under wraps for now.

Those wanting to participate can send in their photos to Maley before Nov. 1. at midnight.

For information or to send in your photo contact Jeff Maley at [email protected] Those submitting for the contest are asked to include a good contact phone number as well.

There will also be a showing of “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 30 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Morgan Complex in place of Halloween at the Park. It’s $2 per car and there will be candy bags for children under 12.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.