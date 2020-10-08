Edwards graduates from Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, South Carolina — Olivia Edwards, an exercise and sports science major from Polkton, North Carolina, graduated from Coastal Carolina University as part of the summer Class of 2020.

Coastal Carolina University held its virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m., featuring a recorded message from Carolyn Dillian, a professor of anthropology and recipient of CCU’s 2020 HTC Distinguished Teacher-Scholar Lecturer Award.

President David A. DeCenzo presided over the ceremony for the summer Class of 2020, which was launched on the Coastal Carolina University YouTube channel.