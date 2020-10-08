RCC to offer two general contractor CEU classes

HAMLET – Richmond Community College will offer two general contractor CEU (continuing education units) classes on Oct. 30 or Nov. 20 on the Hamlet Campus at the Cole Auditorium.

This one-day course will satisfy the general contractor continuing education requirements for those needing to earn them by the end of the year. Continuing Education General Statute 87-10.2 states that North Carolina licensed general contractors will be required to complete continuing education beginning with 2021 license renewals.

Each class will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 5 p.m., with a 1-hour lunch break included.

This eight-hour course includes a mandatory two-hour requirement regarding the information about changes in the laws, rules and other content applicable to general contracting. The remaining six-hours will be elective topics about site management and site safety. General contractor CEU’s must be completed by Nov. 30 for a North Carolina General Contractor to retain their license.

Eight hours of continuing education must be completed to renew a license by at least one qualifier for licensees in the license classifications of building, residential and unclassified. For an unclassified license, it shall be the qualifier who has passed the building examination.

About the instructor

Roger Webster has worked in construction for over 30 years and has recently become certified as an instructor for this course.

He is a native of Richmond County, licensed general contractor and owner of Webster and Sons Construction. With his experience in both residential and commercial contracting, students will learn a range of contracting subjects throughout the one-day course.

For more information about the general contractor CEU class, contact Angineek Gillenwater, program development director, at 910-410-1848 or [email protected]