Cooper tested negative for COVID-19 last month

RALEIGH (AP) — Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tested negative for the coronavirus last month and has never had a positive result, his office confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“The governor has never tested positive for COVID-19,” said a statement from Dory MacMillan, a spokeswoman for Cooper. “He most recently received a test in the middle of last month after a family member had a fever, and the tests for the governor and family were negative.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has committed to publicly sharing all his future coronavirus test results. MacMillan said Cooper will “publicly confirm future test results” and “continue to get tested in accordance with state health guidance.”

The governor’s Republican challenger, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, said Monday on Twitter that he “tested negative a few days ago ahead of my mother visiting.”