Health department makes eight inspections

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of eight inspections of area food service locations during the month of September.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

Sept. 8: Gilchrist Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 97.5

Sept. 11: General McArthur’s Restaurant, Laurinburg, 98.0

Sept. 21: Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Laurinburg, 96.5

Sept. 24: Scotland Memorial Hospital, Laurinburg, 99.5

Sept. 24: Graham’s Buffet, Laurinburg, 92.0

Sept. 25: The Main Table, Laurinburg, 91.0

Sept. 29: Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ, Laurinburg, 99.0

Sept. 29: Bojangles’, Laurinburg, 95.0