Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their unsecured vehicle. Nothing was reported to have been taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Everett Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had forced entry through a rear window. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their motor vehicle and stole a Glock pistol valued at $600. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a Springfield Arms pistol valued at $400. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kenwyn Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their unsecured vehicle. Nothing was reported taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barrett Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a refrigerator valued at $400 was taken from behind the residence.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanford reported to the police department on Tuesday that they had paid $7,383 to purchase a building, but the person selling it did not have the right to sell it. The incident is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tyrek Walker, 24, of Charlotte Street was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of marijuana. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Emily Williams, 20, of Maxton was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of marijuana. She was given a $10,000 bond.