Chocolate pudding pie is rich and delicious

Though you may be thinking about a warm pumpkin or sweet potato pie, this recipe may ad another to create a wonderful fall trifecta.

Chocolate pudding pie can be a nice surprise for family and friends as the days begin to get a bit chillier.

***

Ingredients …

— Crust

30 chocolate wafers (such as Nabisco’s Famous Chocolate Wafers)

3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted

1 tablespoon canola oil

— Filling

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-3/4 cups 1% low-fat milk, divided

2 large egg yolks

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 tablespoon white rum

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

10 tablespoons fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed

***

Directions …

To prepare crust, place wafers in a food processor; process until finely ground.

Add 3 ounces melted chocolate and oil; process until blended.

Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Freeze 15 minutes or until set.

To prepare the filling, combine sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, and salt in a large saucepan; stir with a whisk. Add half of milk and 2 yolks; stir with a whisk until smooth.

Stir in the remaining milk.

Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes or until thick and bubbly, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat. Add 4 ounces chocolate, and stir until smooth.

Stir in rum. Pour filling into prepared crust.

Cover with plastic wrap; chill 4 hours or until set. Serve with raspberries and whipped topping.

Recipe courtesy of the NFP cookbook through Champion Media.