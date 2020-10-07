Chocolate pudding pie is rich and delicious

Though you may be thinking about a warm pumpkin or sweet potato pie, this recipe may ad another to create a wonderful fall trifecta.
Chocolate pudding pie can be a nice surprise for family and friends as the days begin to get a bit chillier.
***
Ingredients …
— Crust
30 chocolate wafers (such as Nabisco’s Famous Chocolate Wafers)
3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted
1 tablespoon canola oil
— Filling
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
1-3/4 cups 1% low-fat milk, divided
2 large egg yolks
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
1 tablespoon white rum
1/2 cup fresh raspberries
10 tablespoons fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed
***
Directions …
To prepare crust, place wafers in a food processor; process until finely ground.
Add 3 ounces melted chocolate and oil; process until blended.
Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Freeze 15 minutes or until set.
To prepare the filling, combine sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, and salt in a large saucepan; stir with a whisk. Add half of milk and 2 yolks; stir with a whisk until smooth.
Stir in the remaining milk.
Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes or until thick and bubbly, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat. Add 4 ounces chocolate, and stir until smooth.
Stir in rum. Pour filling into prepared crust.
Cover with plastic wrap; chill 4 hours or until set. Serve with raspberries and whipped topping.
Recipe courtesy of the NFP cookbook through Champion Media.