Caramel pecan popcorn the perfect snack

For a warm and satisfying treat this fall, give this recipe for caramel pecan popcorn a try.

Easy to create and perefect for movie night or to snack on anytime.

***

Ingredients …

10 cups freshly popped popcorn

2 cups pecans pieces

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1/4 cup light corn syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 15 x 10 baking sheet with non-stick spray. Mix popcorn and pecans in large bowl.

Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium saucepan. Over low heat, stir mixture until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to high and boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla extract and baking soda.

Pour over popcorn and pecans, immediately stirring gently to coat. Pour mixture onto prepared baking sheet, spreading evenly.

Bake for 1 hour in preheated oven. Cool completely. Break into pieces and store in an airtight container.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.