A recipe for fall’s most perfect soup

Potatoes and pumpkin are the perfect fall pair. Add gnocchi, sage, and crispy Pancetta to make things even more delicious. This is fall’s perfect soup.

Pumpkin and potatoes are whisked together in a velvet smooth soup perfect for fall time. Tender gnocchi and crispy Italian style bacon garnish the soup and make for the ultimate autumn treat.

Ready in 30 minutes.

***

Ingredients …

— Soup

3 cups Canned Pumpkin Puree

3 cups Prepared Mashed Potatoes (From Dehy Flakes)

4 cups Vegetable Stock

2 cups Half & Half

2 tablespoons Sea Salt

2 teaspoons Freshly Ground Black Pepper

1 teaspoon Orange Zest (Optional)

¼ cup Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

½ teaspoon Freshly Grated Nutmeg

— Garnish

1 package (16 ounces) Potato Gnocchi, cooked, & drained

6 ounces Pancetta (Bacon or Prosciutto can be subbed), diced, and crisped up in a pan.

As needed Sage Leaves (fried in olive oil for 20-30 seconds)

***

Directions …

In a large pot over medium heat, combine the ingredients for the soup. Whisk them together until the soup is creamy and slightly thickened. Bring the soup to a boil then reduce to a simmer and allow the soup to cook for about 20 minutes. It should reduce by about 25% in volume and coat the back of a soup nicely.

Adjust the seasoning if desired.

Remove from the heat and keep warm until ready to serve.

To prepare the gnocchi, bring a pot of water to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Add in the prepared potato gnocchi, cook for 5-6 minutes or until the gnocchi float. Carefully remove the gnocchi and place on a plate with a drizzle of olive oil, this will prevent the gnocchi from sticking to each other as well as prevent them from drying out.

To serve top portion 8 ounces of soup into a bowl (a hollowed pumpkin can also be used as a serving bowl). Arrange roughly six gnocchi in each bowl of soup then top with some crispy pancetta and sage.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.