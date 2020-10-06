Chamber’s Christmas parade will be held Dec. 5

LAURINBURG — Chsristmas celebrations in Laurinburg will still include a Christmas parade.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. and registration is now open.

“The Laurinburg Christmas Parade is the longest on-going Chamber of Commerce event,” said Executive Director Chris English. “Businesses and families look forward to the parade every year. If anyone has ever had the wonderful experience of riding that parade route and seeing our community as a whole, will understand why it is important that we continue with this tradition. The 2019 parade was one of the best in recent years and the goal of the parade committee is to keep building on that success.”

Those wanting to register can do so by going to the Chamber’s website and finding more information on the events page along with a registration form or pick one up at the Chamber’s office at 606 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg.

The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Christmas Parade Committee are aware of the risks and concerns about COVID-19 and are asking for the community to help keep everyone safe during the parade.

“We’re not taking this lightly,” English said. “We want people to be responsible, wear your mask, social distance and if you’re high risk to stay in your car or watch from home. We want to be able to do this but we have to take precautions.”

The event will be live-streamed so those who aren’t able to come out won’t miss a float or Santa coming down Main Street.

“My goal is to continue the tradition of the Christmas parade,” English said. “It’s a part of Laurinburg, it’s a part of who we all are and it gives people something to look forward to.”

The parade will keep its normal route beginning at Railroad Street and traveling down Main Street to Plaza Road. The mile-long route gives those wishing to see the parade in-person space to maintain social distancing.

