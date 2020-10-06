School closes due to COVID cases

LAURINBURG — Christ the Cornerstone Academy has temporally closed for students to quarantine after several students tested positive to COVID-19.

According to Principal Emily Baines, there have been six students who tested positive for the virus and on the advice of the Scotland County Health Department the school has been closed for two weeks just to be safe for students.

“The good news is that it seems the cases were not spread at the school,” Baines said. “So that means that hopefully, that means we’re doing what we’re supposed to keep the students safe. Right now we’re just praying.”

