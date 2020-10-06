Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dixie Guano Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Samsung tablet valued at $500.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a silver 2010 Dodge Dakota pickup truck valued at $4,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that someone had taken $4,260 from their bank account.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report from Monday that a 2005 green Honda four-wheeler was stolen from the St. Andrews Equestrian Center on Hasty Road.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Diondra McQueen, 32, of Raeford was arrested Monday for failure to appear out of Hoke County. She was given a $1,200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kidjah Ingram, 26, of Knox Street was arrested Monday for a larceny and assault warrants. He was given a $2,500 bond.