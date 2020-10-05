Break-in

LAURINBURG — Dollar Tree reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons attempted to break into the business by prying the rear door open. No entry was made.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had forced entry to their residence through a rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had taken his wallet with $550 cash and a hoodie out of their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Ruger 9mm pistol valued at $329. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gill Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had forced entry through a window and stole a 43-inch TV valued at $300.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Parke Place reported to the police department on Thursday that someone stole a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and a Rolex watch totaling $5,4014 while he was moving.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had busted the window of the residence causing $100 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Music Master reported to the police department on Friday that an instrument belonging to the store was sold to a pawn shop. There is a person of interest and its still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Nadine Mitchell, 53, of Pembroke was arrested Thursday for failure to appear. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Quentin Graham, 31, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Friday for felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to personal property. He was given a $31,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Daquan Flowers, 24, of Corona Avenue was arrested Friday for failure to disperse and resisting arrest. He was given $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Crumpton, 25, of Charlotte Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $250.

LAURINBURG —Harvey Little Jr., 27, of Charles Drive was arrested Saturday for trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Berry Locklear, 58, of the Clinton Inn was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin Purvis, 33, of Andrew Jackson Highway was arrested Sunday for felony possession of heroin, resisting arrest and failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $26,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Alicia Jones, 27, of Hackamore Lane was arrested Sunday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.