Come and get it: Fish, chicken and shrimp

LAURINBURG — For more than 30 years, the Optimist Club of Laurinburg has been holding its semi-annual fish fry and plate sale and COVID-19 can’t stop the tradition.

The plate sale will be held on Wednesday and will be drive-thru only. The $9 plates will be sold at lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon and dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m.

“Each one is bigger than the last one,” said Ron Riggins. “In the spring we had the worst weather for probably all of 2020 and it was our biggest one ever. With the pandemic and everything had shut down I think that helped and I hope those new people we got in the spring will come back for more this time.”

Riggins added all the volunteers serving the food will be taking the normal safety precautions of wearing gloves along with masks.

“Something new that we’ve never done is that we’ll have you pay at the gate,” Riggins said. “We’ll be accepting cash, checks, debit card and Apple Pay.”

The plates options include fish, chicken or shrimp and also comes with coleslaw, hushpuppies and a cookie along with silver-wear.

The plate sale originally began as a just a fish fry with shrimp being added in the late 1990s and chicken being added 10-years later and while the other options have helped grow the sale the fish is still a crowd favorite.

“Fish is our biggest seller still,” Riggins said. “Everything is homemade, we make our coleslaw and our fish is boneless skinless flounder fried calabash style and so is our chicken.”

The money raised from the plate sale goes back into the Optimist Club helping with the baseball and softball program as well as other youth programs done by the club.

“Laurinburg has always been great with supporting us,” Riggings said. “And we hope everyone will come out and enjoy some good food.”

The plate sale will be held at Optimist Park located at 9961 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]