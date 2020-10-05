STATE BRIEFS

Coronavirus cases

top 217,000

RALEIGH — The state of North Carolina now has at least 217,496 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. State health officials also say that 3,634 have died.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the numbers were released on Saturday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 610 new COVID cases. That’s a drop from 2,202 the day before and the lowest single-day total since mid-August.

But the state still reported that about 6.6% of tests were positive. That’s more than the state’s goal of 5% or lower.

At least 907 people were reported hospitalized as of Sunday. That’s down from 921 the day before.

***

Person struck by

bullet at theme park

GREENSBORO — A person has been shot at a Halloween theme park in North Carolina.

The Greensboro News & Record reports that the incident occurred at the Woods of Terror early Sunday morning.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Woods of Terror owner Eddie McLaurin said in a statement that it appeared that two gunshots were fired into the air and that one of the bullets came down on a customer.

McLaurin said staff members tended to the victim. The person appeared to have a minor gunshot wound to the cheek.

The event pays for an armed Guilford County deputy to be on the property every night. And McLaurin said it will continue doing so for the rest of the season.

***

Many bars are

going slowly

RALEIGH — Even though bars were allowed to reopen at limited capacity when North Carolina moved into the third phase of its reopening plan, some are taking it slow.

In the Triangle area, many bar owners told The News & Observer they were planning to sit out this opening weekend, either to work on their reopening plan or because current restrictions make reopening infeasible. Phase 3 allows private bars to open at 30% of their outdoor capacity. Indoor bar seating areas must remain closed.

Zack Medford, who owns several bars in downtown Raleigh, is also the president of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, which unsuccessfully sued the state earlier this year to reopen bars. He told the newspaper the group took an informal poll this week, and of 51 respondents, 50 said they wouldn’t immediately open.

***

Social justice

group protests

RALEIGH — A North Carolina-based social justice organization is planning demonstrations across the nation to protest efforts to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival said Friday that it planned to hold caravan protests on Monday at the offices of North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis over Sen. Mitch McConnell’s rush to push through Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and his refusal to take up a relief package during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina protests are scheduled for Raleigh, Charlotte and Hendersonville. Other caravans are planned in California, West Virginia, South Carolina, Maine, Ohio, Kentucky, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma, a spokeswoman for the group said.

***

Family threatened

over flying flag

WILMINGTON — A North Carolina family was told in a threatening letter to take down a Mexican flag in front of their home or “feel my wrath,” but neighbors rallied around them and raised their own Mexican flags in solidarity.

Jessica Zambrano called the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office after she received the anonymous letter several weeks ago, news outlets reported. The letter said flying a Mexican flag “means war” and that Zambrano should take the flag down “or feel my wrath.”

“The 2nd Amendment gives the the (sic) right AND DUTY (with guns) to rid my country of people like you and your family,” the letter said.

“I’m American. I was born in Hawaii, raised in North Carolina,” said Zambrano, a mother of four. “And my husband is from Mexico. He moved here when he was around 20. And he is a naturalized citizen now. So we are a Mexican-American family.”

After initially fearing for her safety and considering taking the flag down, Zambrano left the flag flying.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the case.

From The Associated Press