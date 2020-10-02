O’Shea’s closes its door in downtown

LAURINBURG — After more than a year of being at the location on South Main Street in downtown Laurinburg, O’Shea’s on Main with G.G.s shut its doors — but it won’t be forever.

According to co-owner O’Shea Monroe, the restaurant couldn’t afford to buy the building and, due to COVID-19, saw a hit in its revenue.

“We went all the way down to just two (employees),” Monroe said, “but it’s not just effective — it’s no one’s fault we’re closing.”

Monroe did add, along with co-owner Angela Pegues, they wanted to remain in Laurinburg, but there weren’t any places that already had a kitchen.

“If we got them, we’d have to put in the kitchen ourselves,” Monroe said. “So we decided to go to Charlotte. But we plan to come back to Laurinburg, it’s not soon but maybe within the next year … that was the whole plan, to have a location in Laurinburg and then add a location in Charlotte. We wanted this to be successful before we went to Charlotte.”

Monroe and Pegues were both Scotland High graduates who opened a catering business in Charlotte before coming to Laurinburg. The restaurant has been well-known for its wings.

“We want to thank the community for giving us the opportunity to do something we dreamed of and helping us along the way,” Monroe said. “We had a wonderful staff. We would have late nights where we were staying open until like 2 a.m. sometimes and we never had one incident and we’re extremely thankful for that.”

Despite the restaurant shutting its doors, its Facebook page will remain up and running for people to check-in for updates on the new adventure.

“This city has been so great to us,” Monroe said. “We were so blessed to be able to come home and get the reception that we did get.”

