Preppy Pirate anchors in Laurinburg

“I’m just so happy with the turnout. I am so grateful for those that came to support me, for the friends that flew in to support the store and just to everyone for making this a success. I feel very blessed.” owner Chris Nelson

LAURINBURG — Preppy Pirate Outfitters has sailed into its second home port, this one in Laurinburg, and brought with it quite the spectacle.

Crowds lined up outside the Preppy Pirate on Main Street owned by Chris Nelson on Thursday for the store’s grand opening. The event was set to begin at 4 p.m. but by 3:30 p.m. there were already upwards to 20 people standing around or shopping while waiting for the main event to begin. Some came from well outside the area.

PPO is a beach-music themed clothing store with its own brands, on the shelves, one can find items from hats, T-shirts, hoodies and more. This is the second store Nelson has opened, the first being in Eden.

“We traveled from Goldsboro today for the grand opening,” said Francis Jones. “We love the store in Eden and wanted to be supportive and come check it out, not to mention we love Jim Quick and he will be here signing his new cookbook.”

Quick, who is well known in Scotland County for his beach music, was not the only star walking the premises. Jason Duggins, who has played bass guitar for the well-known country duo Montgomery Gentry, was also on site.

“I just wanted to come out and show my support, see some of my good friends, Rob and Jim,” said Duggins. “I was heading to Myrtle Beach anyway so it gave me a good chance to stop in and say hello.”

The individuals Duggins is referring to are, of course, Quick, as well as Rob Harvell, who graduated from Scotland High School in 2002 and is now a well-known documentary producer.

“I met Chris several years ago through Jim,” said Harvell. “He is one of the hardest-working and one of the best promoters I have ever known. I flew in from Abu Dhabi and am very happy to be able to be here for Chris and the new store.”

Among those in attendance to support the opening was George South and Johnny Swinger, each of whom are American professional wrestlers.

“I met Chris through wrestling and watched him from the beginning when he would work out of the trunk of his car and never gave up, all the way to today where he now has two stores to call his own,” said Swinger.

“I like to call myself the king of little tours,” added Swinger, “the smaller tours are always more intimate, the traffic is better.”

Also in attendance and set to perform for the patrons that visited PPO was none other than Marty Raybon, lead singer of the country music group Shenandoah from 1985 until 1997. He later joined the band again in 2014. Raybon is a Grammy, ACM and CMA award-winner.

“We were originally set to perform at the store in Eden,” said Raybon, “but then COVID happened. While I hated to cancel, it actually worked out very well. While waiting to reschedule, Chris opened this store. Now not only am I here today, I will be able to do a pop-up in Eden as well tomorrow.

“I first met Chris at an ACME feed and seed event where he came up and introduced himself,” added Raybon. “We had a great time fellow-shipping and jaw-chopping. After our conversation, he gave me a few shirts and I began to wear them. People really liked them and from there, our friendship transpired.”

Preppy Pirate Outfitters is located at 217 N. Main St. in Laurinburg and will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“I’m just so happy with the turnout,” said Nelson. “I am so grateful for those that came to support me, for the friends that flew in to support the store and just to everyone for making this a success. I feel very blessed.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]