Arrest warrant issued for ex-South Carolina deputy, wife

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department has issued warrants for the arrest of a former Marlboro County, South Carolina, deputy and his wife.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Christ Young, the warrants for obtaining property by false pretense and felony conspiracy are for Phillip Ryan Gardener and Jamie Jones Gardener.

“We were given this by Marlboro County, who told us an ex-deputy had pawned a Tazer that was the property of Marlboro County at Carolina Jewelry and Pawn,” Young said. “We obtained warrants for him and his wife because she was with him when he pawned it.”

According to Young, neither had been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

