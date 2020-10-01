Scotland Co. slips into Phase 3

LAURINBURG — With Gov. Cooper starting Phase 3 on Friday at 5 p.m., more businesses and venues will have the opportunity to expand their services, and possibly open their doors for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some local establishments, such as Mamie’s Drive-in out of Laurel Hill, don’t foresee any change in their day to day operations.

“We will most likely continue to serve the way we are right now,” said Shelia Smith, owner of Mamie’s. “The drive-thru has actually worked out very well for us. We also have six tables outside for customers to use as well as the shelter out front in which we can sit up to 15 customers at a time.

“To be honest, these changes have not really affected our business,” continued Smith. “It has slowed down some now, but not due to the pandemic, it is to be expected for us to see fewer customers with the changing of the seasons.”

Ervin “Lil’ John Cartrette, owner of The Main Table in Laurinburg, has the same idea.

“At this time we will continue serving the way we have been, family-style,” said Smith. “We will also continue social distancing our customers.”

Jerry’s Deli & Grill in Laurinburg is another restaurant that has worked to continue serving its customers through the pandemic and making adjustments as the phases change.

“We haven’t made any changes at this time,” said Jerry Lynn Legette. “We will be discussing it to see if there are changes we can make or if we will continue the way we have been.”

Scotland County Parks and Recreation, which is also affected by the restrictions and guidelines set forth by Cooper, will continue to provide recreational opportunities, however, it will proceed with caution and mandated guidelines.

“We work with a lot of senior citizens, so Scotland Place and the Wagram Recreation Center will continue to require mask usage inside of the facilities,” said Bryan Graham, director of Parks and Recreation. “Our programs are important to us and the community and while we seek to press forward, we will continue to do so cautiously.”

According to Graham, youth athletics are looking to hold winter basketball and indoor soccer programs, but it requires collaboration with the school systems for gym usage.

“We have a few excellent fall programs with a virtual Halloween contest and pumpkin carving contest that we are excited about,” said Graham.

Attempts were also made to contact Laurinburg Cinema as well as Laurinburg Lanes Inc., however, no one was available for comment. According to the Laurinburg Cinema’s Facebook page, they will be open on Sunday — with no movie — from 2 until 4 p.m. selling popcorn, candy and drinks, which will be served to-go only.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]