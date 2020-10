Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

COVID-19 couldn’t stop the Knights of Columbus at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg from supplying the community with its fish plates Thursday. Being open for drive-thru only didn’t keep the lines from forming at the church and continued the flurry of activity inside as well. Outside Jerry Pearson and Clayton Brooks were among those who delivered the meals and drinks to each customer with a variety of thanks for the support.