Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Forest Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole two handguns valued at $400. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their apartment and caused $200 damage to a TV. Nothing else was reported missing . The apartment had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Forest Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into their unsecured vehicle. Nothing was reported to be missing.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — C & B Fish Market on North Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had caused $300 of damage to a camera, lights and a metal plate on the front door.