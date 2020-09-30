Three teenagers involved in shooting and car chase

LAURINBURG — A shooting here lead to a car chase and accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the area of Plaza Road near Scottish Winds Apartments around 11:36 a.m. in reference to shots fired.

A description of a vehicle was provided during dispatch and was observed by officers who were responding to the scene traveling on Plaza Road. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled west and continued at a high rate of speed behind Lowe’s and Rose’s before continuing on West Boulevard and onto the U.S. 401 service road.

The car crashed into a ditch near Charlotte Street and the U.S. 401 Service Road.

Inside the vehicle were three individuals — a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old Ernez Austin of Fairmont Street. All were apprehended without any further incident.

Scotland County EMS arrived on scene and transported all three to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible injuries sustained during the crash. All were treated and released with minor injuries.

Charges include two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts felony conspiracy, two counts injury to personal property, damage to real property, going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Austin was also charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Austin was given a $250,000 bond and the two juveniles were transported to a juvenile facility.

Several apartments at Scottish Winds suffered damage to exterior walls and windows while vehicles parked at the complex also suffered damage to windows and tires. No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Later Tuesday night, officers were called to another shooting on North Main Street where a vehicle occupied by two adults was shot at. No injuries occurred and the shooting is under investigation.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].