Hot spots not getting returned to library

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library is offering mobile hot spots to be checked out by those with library cards, but complications have begun to arise as the hot spots are not being returned in a timely manner.

“We have 50 devices,” said Leon Giles. “The problem we are having is people aren’t wanting to return them on time, which makes it difficult to allow others to use this service.”

According to Giles, out of the fifty, ten devices have not been returned to the library.

“The devices automatically stop working after 21 days,” said Giles. “For them to be reactivated, they have to be brought back to us.”

Children can not check out the devices, however, according to Giles, they are typically used to aid school-age children with their school work.

“After three to four days, we will send out a notice to the individual with the device reminding them the devices are late and need to be returned,” said Giles. “We require their Social Security number when they take the hot spots home, which makes it easier to track them down if they do not return them.

“There is also a $1 per day late fee on them,” added Giles, “however, we do have our Food for Fnes program. One can of food is equal to $2 off of a late fee. We collaborate with Church Community Services to help with its food bank.”

Giles further stated, to replace a damaged, lost, un-returned device is in excess of $100.

“Those with devices that need to be returned need to bring them back to the library,” said Giles, “not to just avoid further late fees, but so that others that are in need of hot spot services can have the opportunity to use them.”

The Scotland County Memorial Library is located on West Church Street and is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

