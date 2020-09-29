BOE: Students will go back to school

LAURINBURG — Students in Scotland County will classrooms for the second nine-weeks.

In a 4-3 vote on Monday, Scotland County Board of Education members approved the hybrid model for students to get back into schools as of Oct. 19. Those voting in favor were Rick Singletary, Herman Tyson, Jeff Byrd and Carolyn Banks.

Board members Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, Raymond Hyatt and Summer Woodside all voted against the hybrid model, but gave no reason.

“Plan B is 50% of your population can be at school,” said Superintendent for Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield. “It’s a virtual and face to face model, what that means is on any given day you could have half your students at school and the other half virtual … half our students would go on Monday and Tuesday, the other half would go on Thursday and Friday and everyone would be remote on Wednesday.”

Satterfield did add that parents will have the option to send their students to school or if they want to keep them fully remote for the nine-weeks.

“What we’re going to stress to parents is that if you ask to be remote it will be for the entire nine-weeks,” Satterfield said. “Once you make that decision you can’t come back in four weeks, you have to be remote the entire time. Now if you start in school, face to face, and say this is not working I think I want to go remote we will allow that to happen.”

The second nine-weeks begins on Oct. 15, but Satterfield asked for the start date for Plan B to begin on Oct. 19, to move it from a Thursday to a Monday.

Satterfield also spoke to the board about getting food to the students and the potential plan for making sure each student is getting food when they’re on remote days.

“We are going to deliver meals every Wednesday because we want our bus drivers and cafeteria workers to continue their work,” Satterfield said. “There’s a possibility that students going home on Tuesday could get a cold lunch for Thursday and Friday. The second thing is those Thursday and Friday could take two meals home for Monday and Tuesday.”

More information about how the schedule will affect students, along with more information to parents and guardians will be going out in the near future.

